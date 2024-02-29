A permanent fire debris site has been selected on Maui

The County of Maui announced the permanent wildfire debris dump site at a meeting on Feb. 28.

The site will be the Central Maui Landfill area, East of Puʻunēnē and next to the current landfill.

It’s unclear when the landfill will be open and start accepting clean up debris. The county still has to acquire the land and prep the area.

Meanwhile, debris from Lahaina will continue to be brought to the temporary site at Olowalu. At least 200 lots have been cleared so far.

This story will be updated when further information is released.