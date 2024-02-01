Maui officials narrow down permanent fire debris site to 3 locations

Maui County officials have narrowed down a permanent site for August wildfire debris from seven locations to three.

Two sites in West Maui plus the Central Maui Landfill are the finalists, officials announced Wednesday night during a meeting at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The two West Maui sites are north of Lahaina in the Wahikuli area and Crater Village.

Both West Maui sites are government-owned, undeveloped, and near the temporary Olowalu debris site, according to a county presentation. Disadvantages of the Wahikuli area include its proximity to the coast and existing residential areas.

The Central Maui Landfill in Puʻunene has county-owned lands where the debris and ash can be buried, but it's 26 miles from Lahaina so traffic impacts would be an issue.

This initial county evaluation of potential debris sites shows the Olowalu site was scored No. 1. However, a reevaluation eliminated Olowalu due to factors such as the proximity to the coastline.

Evaluation criteria included proximity to Lahaina, distance to the coast, constructability and more.

The final selection is scheduled for March 1. Click here to share your feedback with the county by Feb. 15.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began earlier this month removing more than 400,000 tons from Lahaina and transporting it to the temporary debris storage site in Olowalu.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has promised Olowalu will not be a permanent site.