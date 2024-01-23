Photos: A closer look at the 1st Lahaina property to be cleared of fire debris

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, alongside local cleanup crews, started removing thousands of pounds of fire debris from Lahaina last week. The first property, which is located on Fleming Road, was completely cleared on Thursday.
More than 400,000 tons will be removed from Lahaina and transported to the temporary debris storage site in Olowalu. It's a coordinated effort between several federal and local government agencies and private contractors.
Maui County said hazardous household and bulk asbestos materials were removed during Phase 1 of the debris removal.
Maui-based Native Hawaiian cultural advisors are working alongside debris removal teams to monitor and provide guidance on cultural areas.
Most of the steel and concrete left behind by the fire will be recycled. Much of the debris headed for the Olowalu site is comprised of ash and small particles, which state Department of Health tests have confirmed is laden with arsenic, lead and other toxins.
"As operations increase in the coming days, there will be teams conducting debris removal on multiple properties at the same time. Everyone is working hard on this cleanup process to help Lahaina residents and landowners return to their properties," Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement.
The federal agency has approved over $290 million in disaster loans for those impacted by the Maui wildfires, according to Cynthia Cowell, a public information officer based in Honolulu and from the Big Island. She said $187 million has gone to homeowners and the rest to businesses.
