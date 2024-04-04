Wildfire debris removal completed for 500 residential properties in Lahaina

Wildfire debris was cleared from the 500th residential property in Lahaina on Apr. 2 as part of the ongoing Phase 2 debris removal process.

Approximately 1,600 properties were impacted by the wildfire on Aug. 8 that burned through the historic Maui town.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), along with other government agencies, have been working since Jan. 16 to clear toxic debris and soil from properties as the town continues recovery efforts.

Native Hawaiian cultural advisors based on Maui are working alongside debris teams in an effort to protect the heritage of Hawai‘i and its Native Hawaiian people throughout the debris removal process.

“We got this work done because the hands behind the tools were vested in the community and committed to delivering for their families, their neighbors, their neighborhoods and their community,” Col. Eric Swenson, USACE recovery field office commander, said in a statement.

“It has been a tremendous effort by the contractors and our fellow local, state and federal partners,” Swenson continued.

During Phase 2 debris removal, once a property is cleared, the soil is tested to ensure it’s safe. After it’s deemed safe and erosion control is installed, the County of Maui is notified that the property is complete and ready for the rebuilding process.

USACE staff also supported the Environmental Protection Agency during Phase 1 of the debris mission, which included months of site assessments, hazardous household material removal, and bulk asbestos material removal. The process is nearly complete.

