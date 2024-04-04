© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire debris removal completed for 500 residential properties in Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:14 PM HST
County of Maui

Wildfire debris was cleared from the 500th residential property in Lahaina on Apr. 2 as part of the ongoing Phase 2 debris removal process.

Approximately 1,600 properties were impacted by the wildfire on Aug. 8 that burned through the historic Maui town.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), along with other government agencies, have been working since Jan. 16 to clear toxic debris and soil from properties as the town continues recovery efforts.

A vehicle drives by a checkpoint in front of the burn zone, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Recovery efforts continue after the August wildfire that swept through the Lahaina community on Hawaiian island of Maui, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Local News
Concerns over conflicts of interest, transparency raised ahead of key wildfire reports
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Native Hawaiian cultural advisors based on Maui are working alongside debris teams in an effort to protect the heritage of Hawai‘i and its Native Hawaiian people throughout the debris removal process.

“We got this work done because the hands behind the tools were vested in the community and committed to delivering for their families, their neighbors, their neighborhoods and their community,” Col. Eric Swenson, USACE recovery field office commander, said in a statement.

“It has been a tremendous effort by the contractors and our fellow local, state and federal partners,” Swenson continued.

During Phase 2 debris removal, once a property is cleared, the soil is tested to ensure it’s safe. After it’s deemed safe and erosion control is installed, the County of Maui is notified that the property is complete and ready for the rebuilding process.

USACE staff also supported the Environmental Protection Agency during Phase 1 of the debris mission, which included months of site assessments, hazardous household material removal, and bulk asbestos material removal. The process is nearly complete.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesU.S. Army Corps of EngineersEnvironmentSafety
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories