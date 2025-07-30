Photos: How Oʻahu responded to the tsunami warning

A tsunami warning was issued for the state of Hawaiʻi Tuesday afternoon after a magnitude-8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia.

Oʻahu officials said there were "significant changes" in the ocean levels, especially on the North Shore. On Hawaiʻi Island, minor flooding was reported on streets.

Later in the night on Tuesday, the tsunami warning was downgraded to an advisory, which was in effect overnight. That advisory ended for the entire state at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's how the community responded to the initial tsunami warning alert:

Emma Caires / HPR A traffic jam forms in Honolulu as people evacuate following a tsunami warning. (July 29, 2025)

Tori DeJournett / HPR Traffic at Ala Moana mall as people fled following a tsunami warning. (July 29, 2025)

Michelle Bir / AP Oʻahu residents seek refuge from the threat of a tsunami in a Walmart parking lot in Kapolei, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Tori DeJournett / HPR Firefighters prepare a rescue boat following a tsunami warning. (July 29, 2025)

Tori DeJournett / HPR Bumper to bumper traffic forms on Kaheka St., as people evacuate following a tsunami warning.

Michelle Bir / AP Dennis and Devin Delatorre stand in the back of their truck waiting to return home after evacuating their ʻEwa Beach home in Kapolei Regional Park, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Laura Dux / HPR People fled Waikīkī following local law enforcement officials' urging to evacuate the area.

Michelle Bir / AP ʻEwa Beach residents evacuated to the side of Kunia Road to escape the tsunami threat in Kapolei, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Michelle Bi / AP ʻEwa Beach resident CJ Jasper evacuates his family and their dogs to the side of Kunia Road to escape the tsunami threat on July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Maddie Bender / HPR A sign indicates the border of the tsunami evacuation zone as traffic also forms in the backgorund amid a tsunami warning. (July 29, 2025)

Michelle Bir / AP Washington state resident Poppy Mellon fills his car with jugs of water in preparation for the tsunami threat at the Kapolei Walmart, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Michelle Bir / AP Oʻahu residents evacuate ʻEwa Beach due to the threat of a tsunami on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Michelle Bir / AP Wai'anae residents Jayda-Marie Tili, Jaylo Paris and Kayson Tili stand with their families as they were evacuated to a Walmart parking lot in Kapolei on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in preparation for the tsunami threat. (AP photo/Michelle Bir)

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / AP Motorists are turned away from a gas station that closed to allow employees to go home in Honolulu on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, following a tsunami warning after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Russia. (AP Photo Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

