15th anniversary of Art at the Capitol invites public to celebrate local talent

The state Legislature invites the public to the 15th annual Art at the Capitol next week with this year's theme "Ao and Pō," or day and night.

The free in-person event allows citizens to tour legislative offices and view artwork produced by local artists.

"It gives the public an opportunity to engage in the government process while meeting their local representatives while enjoying art from local artists from across the state," said Rep. Adrian Tam, who chairs the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs.

At least 30 lawmakers are participating in the event, including Gov. Josh Green and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

Hawaiʻi has a law setting aside 1% of new state building construction and renovation costs for acquiring art.

State lawmakers can choose from the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts' Arts in Public Places inventory to furnish their offices.

The Capitol building is a large art installation, according to Rep. Sonny Ganaden.

"The House has a theme of being the chamber of the land, so if you look at the chamber, it's got all these warm colors," he said. "The Senate has the colors and aesthetics of the sea."

There will be live performances from the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony, Ballet Hawaiʻi and more.

Ganaden said the event aims to promote the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, which is scheduled for May, and the Hawai'i Triennial, which will begin next year.

The public can ask each lawmaker what's on their walls, from photographs to sculptures.

"There's a lot of beautiful, priceless art here in this big square building," Ganaden said. "Although we pass by it every day, we don't really appreciate it. And this is a night to enjoy it."

The event will be held on April 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking is available at nearby lots, including across Hotel Street at the Ali'i Place building, the Kalanimōkū Building, the Kina'u Hele/Department of Health, Honolulu City Municipal Parking and metered street parking in the area.

