© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate committee defers measure that would have slashed arts funding

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:11 AM HST
Dozens of Hawai‘i artists gathered at the Capitol to oppose a measure that they say would slash statewide arts programs.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Dozens of Hawai‘i artists gathered at the Capitol to oppose a measure that they say would slash statewide arts programs.

A Senate committee on Tuesday killed a bill that would have drastically overhauled how a state arts agency receives funding from the percent-for-art law.

Hawaii was the first state in the U.S. to adopt the law in 1967. It requires 1% of construction or renovation costs from state buildings to go to the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, an agency that runs the public museum and arts programs.

Art advocates opposing HB1807 stood outside the hearing room at the state Capitol on March 19, 2023.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Art advocates opposing HB1807 stood outside the hearing room at the state Capitol on March 19, 2023.

House Bill 1807 would have excluded renovations from the law, which, according to Executive Director Karen Ewald, would have caused the SFCA to lose 68% of its income.

Artists came out in full force to oppose the measure, which they said would slash arts programs that support artists across the state.

Sen. Chris Lee, who chairs the Senate Transportation and Culture and the Arts Committee, said stakeholders should be involved in determining what funding for the arts would look like.

“We want to hear from you guys not just today in moments like this, but throughout the session and every year from all walks of life,” he said. “Because we’re all members of the same community.”

How did we get here? Catch up on past coverage from HPR's Cassie Ordonio:

A group of Hawai‘i artists rallied at the state Capitol on Wednesday, opposing a measure that would cut funding from a state agency that support local artists statewide.
Local News
Hawai‘i artists rally at the Capitol to oppose possible funding cuts
Cassie Ordonio
The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum has rebranded itself to Capitol Modern.
Local News
Public art funding faces obstacles at the Legislature with proposed budget cuts
Cassie Ordonio
Local News
Several bills could impact funding for the state arts agency. Here's what we know
Cassie Ordonio

Tags
Local News State Legislatureart
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories