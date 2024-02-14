Public art funding faces obstacles at the Legislature with proposed budget cuts

While several measures in the Legislature this session could provide more support to Hawaiʻi's art community, one proposal may cut funding from a state agency that runs the public art museum.

House Bill 1807, introduced by Rep. Kyle Yamashita, would repeal the 1% of construction costs from state buildings that go to the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and Arts.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Karen Ewald, the executive director of the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, stands in front of Capitol Modern in Honolulu. The foundation oversees the museum and a network of public art programs across the state.

Hawaiʻi was the first state in the U.S. to adopt the "percent-for-art" law in 1967.

SFCA Executive Director Karen Ewald said the foundation receives an average of $3 million yearly from the 1% of construction costs, which go into a special fund.

The money goes toward acquiring art from contemporary local artists throughout the state, funding galleries, supporting the foundation's various art programs, and more.

The measure has a hearing before the House Culture, Arts and International Affairs Committee.

Ewald said she opposed the bill, adding it would affect the agency's "support for the arts immensely."

"If there's the argument that the funds should go somewhere else, what would happen essentially is it would cut arts funding so dramatically that it would be felt throughout the state," Ewald said.

According to the measure, there's enough artwork in state buildings.

Yamashita said in an email that he introduced the measure because the funding intends to ensure art is included when state buildings are constructed. He added that when buildings are renovated, there isn't a need to add more artwork since "the artwork should already be there."

"Right now, the money is needed elsewhere," Yamashita said. "For example, the state currently has a repair and maintenance backlog of over $1 billion in facilities across the state. This change may not solve the backlog problem, but we need to do everything possible to prioritize our spending on the most critical needs."

Yamashita added that other measures that were introduced this session would expand programs under the SFCA to include the performing arts and other initiatives.

He also said that those programs should be "funded through the general fund, and not money from bond sales."