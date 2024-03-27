Maui Mayor Bissen unveils $1.7B budget focused on wildfire recovery and prevention

Mayor Richard Bissen has proposed a $1.7 billion budget for Maui County next year, including $146 million for wildfire-related expenses.

Bissen’s budget includes about $1.1 billion in operating expenses and nearly $180 million for capital improvement projects.

His proposed budget is $153 million more than last year’s operating budget, mostly due to wildfire-related departmental spending.

“This budget was constructed to address Maui County’s recovery efforts, critical housing and infrastructure challenges,” Bissen said.

“It also ensures that ongoing projects and current services continue to be provided, and addresses preparedness and mitigation efforts for future disasters. Above all, I believe it is all of our kuleana to keep the people of Maui Nui safe," he said.

Last August, at least 101 people were killed in Lahaina after wildfires swept through the town and other parts of Maui, and thousands of others lost their homes, jobs and businesses.

The county said the aftermath of one of the country’s deadliest fires has resulted in an “inordinate amount of demand on the county for both human and financial resources, including rescue operations, recovery, housing provisioning, debris removal and infrastructure replacement and repair.”

Maui's fire-related work, as proposed in Bissen’s budget, includes updating the communications system for the Maui Police Department and bolstering the Maui Fire and Public Safety Department’s firefighter positions, fire stations and water tankers.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency will also have staff in Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi and Hāna for better responses to emergencies in those areas. The Maui Department of Corporation Counsel will also add staff for wildfire-related information requests and legal matters.

Bissen’s overall proposed budget, which includes the county's operating budget and capital improvement projects, is $430 million. That is 34% greater than the $1.3 billion budget approved by the Maui County Council last year.

Wildfire work, the establishment of the county Department of ‘Ōiwi Resources and the East Maui Water Authority, and the bifurcation of the Department of Housing and Human Concerns, make up most of that increased budget.

The Maui County Council now has to review and approve Bissen’s budget.