Mayor Bissen's annual address outlines a path forward for 'heartbroken' Maui County

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen delivered an emotional State of the County address Friday that focused on the devastation and recovery following the August wildfires.

“We are heartbroken by the over 12,000 people who lost, who lost everything – our mothers, our fathers, sisters, brothers, and yes, our kūpuna and keiki,” he said.

The mayor's address was preceded by a video tribute to the 101 people who died in the fire.

“Our people and our historic Lahaina will never be the same," he continued. "But with this heartbreak, I’m happy to report, we are healing as well. Out of this tragedy, we will rise together, stronger, more resilient, and committed as a community united in not only our rebuilding, but our regrowth.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks about August 2023 wildfires on Maui. (March 15, 2024)

Bissen recognized the heroism and the community’s resilience.

He touched on the challenges of fire debris management, infrastructure and water, while outlining emergency planning and training county-wide.

The mayor identified housing as a top priority. Plans range from modular homes and temporary units to rent stabilization and long-term housing development.

“I will be submitting legislation to the county council to implement rent stabilization procedures that will address escalating rent costs in Maui County,” Bissen said.

“My proposal is intended to bring relief to thousands of our residents who face growing insecurity of having a roof over their head for themselves and their families, and to help bring stability to our community’s great need for housing while fairly balancing the needs of rental property owners.”

Short-term rental units will undergo policy and legal reviews.

“Short-term rental units, now classified as exempt under a ruling known as the Minatoya exemption, will be undergoing a policy and legal review from my corporation counsel as we seek more options through our island’s existing inventory of housing,” he continued.

Bissen plans to reverse a policy that will now allow the county to pursue all short-term rental complaints, even if they’re anonymous.

The mayor said the county has invested $8 million in housing programs so far. His fiscal year 2025 budget proposal will include a $75 million request for housing and other needs of wildfire survivors.

Bissen vowed to ensure every fire survivor has a place to call home.

