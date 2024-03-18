© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR's coverage of the 2024 State of the County addresses

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:12 PM HST
(Left to right) Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi attend Bissen's State of the County address at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 15, 2024.
Maui County
(Left to right) Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi attend Bissen's State of the County address at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 15, 2024.

Every March, each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors lays out their upcoming priorities during an annual State of the County address, or State of the City on Oʻahu, to their respective county councils and constituents.

Housing, infrastructure, jobs, education and tourism consistently remain top of mind for the local leaders.

Disaster preparedness was also a focal point in 2024, about seven months after wildfires devastated Lahaina and Upcountry Maui.

HPR reporters are tuning into this year's speeches on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to learn the latest.

Read and listen to what your mayor had to say*:

*Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his address on Friday, March 22.
Tags
Local News Rick BlangiardiDerek KawakamiMitch RothRichard BissenNeighbor Island NewsKauaʻiCity and County of HonoluluMaui CountyHawaiʻi Island
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
