HPR's coverage of the 2024 State of the County addresses

Every March, each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors lays out their upcoming priorities during an annual State of the County address, or State of the City on Oʻahu, to their respective county councils and constituents.

Housing, infrastructure, jobs, education and tourism consistently remain top of mind for the local leaders.

Disaster preparedness was also a focal point in 2024, about seven months after wildfires devastated Lahaina and Upcountry Maui.

HPR reporters are tuning into this year's speeches on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to learn the latest.

Read and listen to what your mayor had to say*:

*Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his address on Friday, March 22.