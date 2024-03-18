HPR's coverage of the 2024 State of the County addresses
Every March, each of Hawaiʻi's four mayors lays out their upcoming priorities during an annual State of the County address, or State of the City on Oʻahu, to their respective county councils and constituents.
Housing, infrastructure, jobs, education and tourism consistently remain top of mind for the local leaders.
Disaster preparedness was also a focal point in 2024, about seven months after wildfires devastated Lahaina and Upcountry Maui.
HPR reporters are tuning into this year's speeches on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to learn the latest.
Read and listen to what your mayor had to say*:
-
The last year in Maui County marked the deadliest fire in modern U.S. history, and Mayor Richard Bissen described the state of the county as "heartbroken" in his annual address. HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports from Maui Nui.
-
Mayor Derek Kawakami focused on making Kauaʻi and its residents more resilient in his State of the County address. He shared his plans for infrastructure upgrades, retaining county workers, preparing for disasters and more. HPR's Mark Ladao has more.
-
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's State of the City address on Thursday largely focused on housing, public safety, and fixing the building permitting system. HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.
*Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his address on Friday, March 22.