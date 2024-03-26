© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kauaʻi: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. Our digital streams are not affected.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth on real property tax rate proposal, housing gains

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:37 PM HST
Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth delivers his State of the County address at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona on March 22, 2024.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth
Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth delivers his State of the County address at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kona on March 22, 2024.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth outlined his budget following his State of the County address earlier this month. It included a possible rate cut for real property taxes to help Big Island families thrive.

The county has also made headway with the housing backlog of building permits. Roth said there are now 8,000 housing units in the pipeline where there used to be just a thousand.

Roth said that since hiring a consultant to look at its permitting progress, the county has gone from the worst in the nation to reducing the wait to 43 days from 200 days. He also praised the headway made in paving highways from 16 to 50 miles a year.

Read the full State of County address here.

(Left to right) Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi attend Bissen's State of the County address at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 15, 2024.
Local News
HPR's coverage of the 2024 State of the County addresses
HPR News Staff

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
