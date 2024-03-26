Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth on real property tax rate proposal, housing gains

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth outlined his budget following his State of the County address earlier this month. It included a possible rate cut for real property taxes to help Big Island families thrive.

The county has also made headway with the housing backlog of building permits. Roth said there are now 8,000 housing units in the pipeline where there used to be just a thousand.

Roth said that since hiring a consultant to look at its permitting progress, the county has gone from the worst in the nation to reducing the wait to 43 days from 200 days. He also praised the headway made in paving highways from 16 to 50 miles a year.

Read the full State of County address here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.