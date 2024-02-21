© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi's wastewater system needs an overhaul, local advocate says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:07 PM HST
FILE -- This Jan. 26, 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
AP
FILE -- This 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week it will provide $50 million to Hawaiʻi for upgrades to drinking water and other clean water infrastructure projects.

The news came as close to a thousand water experts gathered at the Hawai’i Convention Center for the Pacific Water Conference.

The Conversation spoke with Stuart Coleman, the head of WAI, or Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations. He said Hawaiʻi's wastewater system needs an overhaul.

One major problem is cesspools near shorelines. Coleman said that's bad news for reef health.

"People say, 'Oh, you know, what's the problem with cesspools, really, we've had them for decades, no problems.' Well, if you look at places like Māʻalaea on Maui, or Puakō on the Big Island, their reef cover has gone from 70% to 80% 50 years ago, to less than 8% now," Coleman said.

"That's a massive decline. So even with the big funding that we have to do coral reef restoration, some of the people leading this, Dr. Greg Asner, say some of those coral reefs are so degraded that we can't even rebuild on them."

Coleman said Hawaiʻi’s reef systems provide critical protection against storm surges and flooding.

Act 125 mandates all Hawaiʻi cesspools be upgraded by 2050 to comply with EPA requirements.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
