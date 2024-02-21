Hawaiʻi gets $50M in federal funds for clean water infrastructure projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allocated over $50 million to Hawaiʻi for upgrades to drinking water and other clean water infrastructure projects.

The federal funding comes from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which sets out to invest over $50 billion in clean water initiatives.

"All people deserve the peace of mind that the water they drink, swim and bathe in, and use to feed their families is safe, readily available, and clean," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in a statement.

Hawaiʻi's cut of the funding will be made available through grants or principal forgiveness loans.

The law has invested nearly $194 million into Hawaiʻi water infrastructure projects since 2022.

That includes a nearly $3 million forgivable loan to the City and County of Honolulu to implement a green stormwater infrastructure plan for Oʻahu.

