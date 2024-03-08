Temporary modular homes could give Maui fire survivors an additional 4,000 units

Maui officials say temporary modular homes could give wildfire survivors an additional 4,000 interim housing units.

It’s an effort planned in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the State of Hawaiʻi and private developers.

The State’s Kalaʻiola project is being planned for a 70-acre site with 270 housing units expected to be in place by June or August 2024. The project is expected to be used for 3 to 5 years.

FEMA’s Kilohana project at Fleming Road has a one week public comment period until Mar. 15. A public notice and Draft Environmental Assessment for the project is available online here.

Printed copies are also available for viewing at the Disaster Recovery Center at Lahaina Civic Center.

County Deputy Managing Director Keanu Lau Hee said the County has been working to expedite permitting for other group housing projects, including five that would provide more than 500 units. The projects include the Kapalua Village temporary employee housing project that recently broke ground, ‘Ohana Hope Village in Kahului, and Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia and Kaiāulu o Kupuohi in Lahaina.

Lau Hee said the county also is focused on restoring infrastructure including water and sewer so residents can return to 500 units that have been deemed safe to occupy in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area.

A vendor has been selected for a County Expedited Permitting Center, which is set to launch in April.

Meanwhile, FEMA has secured over 1,300 dwellings for its direct lease program and has placed nearly 400 households. The goal is to place 300 households a week until they are filled.

To view the Interim Housing presentation from the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Meeting held on Mar. 6, visit www.mauirecovers.org/officeofrecovery.