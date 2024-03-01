Senators question Maui wildfire settlement, seeking more control on recovery spending

A measure that would provide additional emergency funds to address Maui wildfire recovery has advanced through the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

However, it does not yet include funding for the One ʻOhana settlement fund.

Gov. Josh Green sent the state Legislature a memo on Thursday urging them to quickly move along a measure that would approve more emergency appropriations to pay for displaced residents in hotel rooms.

The state has now exceeded nearly $200 million previously transferred to the major disaster fund. That money was to cover 659 households that were ineligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements.

The Department of Budget and Finance said the emergency fund needs $350 million to cover immediate costs. Some of that money could be reimbursed by FEMA as the state is only sure that it will need to pay for 11 households and is negotiating with FEMA to get closer to that number.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz wanted more control over the amounts state departments are spending.

“What some of us are uncomfortable with is we provide the emergency appropriation and the culture of just 'Let me know how much you're spending,' is gonna continue. That gotta stop,” he said.

“There has to be some safeguards in place telling each department, this is how much you have, you gotta work within it and if you need it more than that, you gotta let us know.”

The Department of Budget and Finance said that all departments are on notice that they cannot lobby for bills this session that would incur costs that are not already approved.

Before adding it to the emergency appropriation, the committee had more questions about the state’s $65 million contribution to the One ʻOhana fund, which would provide settlements of up to $1.5 million for families of those who died in the fire.

The Department of Budget and Finance also warned that the state will still need to cover $300 million in hazard back pay for government employees from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green is expected to give updates on the Maui housing plan next week.

