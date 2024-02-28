A $1.5M settlement offer for Lahaina fire victims and families opens this week. Here's what to know

Those who lost loved ones in the Lahaina fire will be able to apply for a $1.5 million settlement on Friday.

However, the state Legislature has not yet approved the funds for the program.

The One ʻOhana Initiative is a $175 million settlement program for families of those who were killed in the Lahaina fire or for people who were hospitalized and severely injured.

If accepted, families will not be able to pursue legal action against the companies and government agencies that put money into the fund. That includes Hawaiian Electric and Maui County.

Legislators have questioned the state’s $65 million contribution to the fund and have not yet approved the appropriation.

Gov. Josh Green was adamant that the state should be part of the One ʻOhana Initiative.

“I have to continue to move us forward. None of this is done in a vacuum. All of it is done day in and day out because we're making many decisions every day about land, about recovery, about health care,” he said.

“We just can't wait, but I have every expectation that the Legislature will see that this is compassionate and this is the right thing to do both for the victims and their families and for the state so that we avoid very expensive and lengthy litigation.”

He said if the Legislature does not approve the funds, he can use emergency provisions instead.

Krista Rados / HPR White crosses along the Lahaina Bypass represent each person lost in the fires on Aug. 8, 2023.

Green said an attorney who was the administrator of the 9/11 settlement fund worked with the state to decide how much money families could receive in the settlement.

Although a majority of the fund will go to those who lost their lives in the fire, up to $35 million will go to those who were severely injured and had to be hospitalized.

Retired Judge Ronald Ibarra will administer the fund, which means he will make determinations on submitted claims.

“As a judge, you have compassion too, but you're bound strictly in the black and white letters of the law in this program,” he said.

“I feel that I'm more open towards addressing their needs, their suffering, and showing some compassion.”

Any leftover money from the fund will be returned to the parties in proportion to their contributions.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee will further discuss the issue on Thursday.

Participants can expect payouts starting in the third quarter of the year.

Green added that there will likely be a second phase of a similar settlement fund to address property damage.

Eligible survivors and families can apply for the settlement here.