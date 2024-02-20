© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Delayed refuse and recycling collection could impact all of Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Pixie Clay
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:01 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

A fleet of 105 side-loader refuse trucks empties the gray, green and blue residential curbside carts on Oʻahu.

These trucks usually remain in operation for approximately seven years, but require extensive maintenance and part replacement during that time.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services anticipates receiving about fifteen new trucks every year. Additionally, it orders spare parts on a continuous basis to have inventory available to keep trucks in operation.

Ongoing supply chain and manufacturing delays that began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are now affecting the production of new trucks and the availability of replacement parts nationwide.

Over the past five fiscal years, the Department of Environmental Services has ordered a total of 73 new side-loader refuse trucks, but has only received 17 of them.

No new trucks have been delivered since November 2020.

Prior to 2021, trucks were typically delivered within a year of the date they were ordered. Now, orders are taking two or more years to fulfill.

That delay in the delivery of the new trucks means that current trucks are being kept in service for longer than their typical lifespan.

As a result, these trucks are increasingly vulnerable to breaking down and require more maintenance.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services expects to receive 11 new trucks by the end of this year and another 15 next year.

These new trucks will increase vehicle inventory and will help to reduce potential delays in collection.

For information on how to report missed collections, residents can check the Refuse Division’s website at honolulu.gov/opala or call (808) 768-3200 with any questions or concerns.
Pixie Clay
Pixie Clay is HPR’s News Editor, where she works with the station’s team of reporters to bring accurate, impactful, and compelling news stories to our audience through broadcast and online platforms. Born and raised on Oʻahu, she is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has an extensive background in radio broadcasting.
