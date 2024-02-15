Lack of trucks delays refuse and recycling collection on East Oʻahu

Refuse and recycling pick-ups along some routes on Oʻahu have been rescheduled due to a lack of available collection trucks.

The City Department of Environmental Services said homes with missed collections should leave carts at the curb and collections will be made over the next couple of days.

Routes affected include green bins scheduled for pickup in portions of Kahala, Waialae Iki, and ʻĀina Haina.

Grey bins scheduled for pickup in portions of Hawaiʻi Kai between Kaluanui Road and Lunalilo Home Road have also been affected.

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services at (808) 768-3200.