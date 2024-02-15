© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lack of trucks delays refuse and recycling collection on East Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:16 PM HST
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR

Refuse and recycling pick-ups along some routes on Oʻahu have been rescheduled due to a lack of available collection trucks.

The City Department of Environmental Services said homes with missed collections should leave carts at the curb and collections will be made over the next couple of days.

Routes affected include green bins scheduled for pickup in portions of Kahala, Waialae Iki, and ʻĀina Haina.

Grey bins scheduled for pickup in portions of Hawaiʻi Kai between Kaluanui Road and Lunalilo Home Road have also been affected.

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services at (808) 768-3200.
Tags
Local News City and County of Honolulu
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories