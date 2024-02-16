Waikīkī's Wailana Coffee House location is heading for a new life

If you're a resident of Honolulu — or a longtime visitor — and you like diners, chances are you miss the Wailana Coffee House.

But that commercial space in Waikīkī is heading for a new life — and soon.

The famed diner operated in Waikīkī for 48 years until it closed in 2018.

As PBN reported at that time, owners were looking at more than $1 million in infrastructure repairs to keep the business going and so decided to close instead.

The space has a new tenant: Island Country Market by ABC Stores, which is scheduled to open this spring.

PBN spoke with Paul Kosasa, president and CEO of ABC Stores, about what we can expect from the concept.

He said the company's Island Country Markets are similar to the other ABC Stores customers are familiar with — but with a full-service delicatessen.

The upcoming Wailana location will also have a coffee bar, baristas, and sushi and ramen in the deli. The space comprises 8,000 square feet and will have a small amount of outdoor seating.

There are two other Island Country Markets on Oʻahu — one on Kūhiō Avenue and another in Ko Olina.

When the Wailana location opens in April, ABC Stores will close an older nearby location around the corner.

Kosasa explained that Island Country Market will be a tenant — the property is still owned by the folks from Wailana Coffee House.