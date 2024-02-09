Taste of Kalihi Market spotlights neighborhood's rich culture with local vendors

From lumpia to birria tacos, locals can taste the diversity of Kalihi’s cuisine this Saturday.

Taste of Kalihi Market, which is in its second year, will feature 30 local vendors highlighting the neighborhood's rich culture and ethnic delicacies.

Some vendors include Taco Kellz, The Munchie Machine, Perefoti Island Fixx, The Porkhash Factory and Papa Laulauz

Event coordinator Megan Ofagalilo said the idea of the event came from bringing the cultural foods back home.

“The market itself came from the idea of me not feeling that anything was available here at home,” she said.

“Home for me has always been Kailhi. I’m a Kalihi girl born and raised. As a small business owner. I’ve popped around the island … And for me, it didn’t sit right that there was nothing at home.”

The event aims to support local businesses and artisans while fostering a sense of community for visitors and locals.

Ofagalilo said the market spotlighted cultural cuisines like Hawaiian, Samoan and even Nigerian foods. She hopes the market will expand in future events.

“We’re still working to get more business owners who are working to get their name out there,” said. “It’s a goal to get a lot more cultures out there because Kalihi is such a melting pot with so many different ethnicities here.”

The event is a collaboration with Kapālama Kai and Kamehameha Schools.

Taste of Kalihi Market will be held at Dillingham Plaza on Feb.10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

