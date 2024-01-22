Here are some of the public's priorities for the 2024 state legislative session

The 2024 legislative session is underway, and last week, hundreds of people showed up for opening day at the state Capitol.

They included county officials, representatives from various organizations, students and individual members of the public.

Many donned similar clothing to represent their organizations, communities or schools, and were there to meet with their local officials to advocate for specific legislation.

Gail Abrena-Agas, who was at opening day as a mother and member of the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, said her priorities revolved around paid family leave.

Krista Rados / HPR The rotunda filled with advocacy groups, community members and lawmakers on opening day of the Hawaiʻi legislative session on Jan. 17, 2024.

“It's something that we feel strongly about, as a mother in a two-mommy household with two young kids. It's something that we are passionate about pursuing for Hawaiʻi's families, just because the cost of living here is a lot. We want to make sure our families are taken care of and don’t leave Hawaiʻi. … And paid family leave is a big component of that,” she said.

Abrena-Agas, an Aiea Heights resident, is also advocating for early childhood education. She has two children, ages 8 and 2.

Lucas Behnke is a Kauaʻi resident who works for The Nature Conservancy and was at the Capitol to support conservation efforts.

“I came to the state legislature opening today to meet with my island’s representatives and talk about the Hawaii Association of Watershed Partnerships. It's one of our primary goals to preserve fresh water for people and the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi — and that's something that generally everybody needs and cares about,” he said.

Behnke is also going to pay attention to legislation about affordable housing.

Laverne Moore is a special education teacher at McKinley High School and a lobbyist with the Hawaʻi State Teachers Association advocating for education bills and housing for teachers.

Krista Rados / HPR United Public Workers union members stand outside the state Capitol on Jan. 17, 2024.

United Public Workers, Local 646, State Director Kalani Werner attended to support a variety of bills to support the thousands of blue-collar workers in the state it represents, and Ilima DeCosta of Moms Demand Action wanted to raise awareness about and support firearm legislation.

Others were there just to engage with local officials and the legislative process.

“I guess, as a young person in society, I kind of want to get more involved with what goes on with the state and everything that happens with politicians and policies, and just the basics that go into it,” said 23-year-old Josiah Orso.

“I look forward to meeting Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Gov. Josh Green because they're the best,” said Flora Patton, of the Waipahu Aloha Clubhouse.

For most, there was a sense of obligation to take part in the state’s legislative process.

That was also the case for the many young people — who ranged from grade school-age to university students — at the Capitol.

“Being a part of this is perpetuating my culture. And if I'm perpetuating my culture, it makes me very confident in myself, confident in who I am and where I'm from,” said Mālama Honua Public Charter School eighth-grader Keahi Stephens.

The legislative session officially began Jan. 17 and ends May 3.