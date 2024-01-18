A couple was rescued, then cited, after getting lost on Maunaloa in severe winter weather

Two hikers were airlifted from Maunaloa after getting lost during severe winter weather.

The hikers called 911 on the morning of Jan. 14 to report they were out of food and water and their phones were running out of power amid windy, freezing weather.

A search-and-rescue team used a helicopter to quickly locate the uninjured couple around the 11,000-foot elevation. They were given supplies and a satellite communication device, along with instructions to find shelter and then continue to hike out on their own.

Shortly after sunset, the hikers texted the rescue team that they had lost the trail again.

The helicopter was unable to operate safely in darkness and hazardous conditions but flew a ranger up again Monday morning to rescue the couple. They were safely extracted one at a time.

“The search-and-rescue mission could have been prevented if the hikers had followed explicit directions to check in and pick up their permit from the park’s backcountry office,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Chief Ranger Jack Corrao.

“The park closed the summit of Mauna Loa and canceled all high-elevation backcountry permits on Jan. 9 due to severe winter weather, and we immediately posted a closure alert on our website and social media outlets. Their actions put themselves, the pilot and our ranger at great and unnecessary risk,” Corrao continued.

The couple got separated from another couple that hiked out on their own without incident. All four were cited for engaging in activities without a permit.

Maunaloa remains closed above Red Hill Cabin.