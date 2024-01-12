Henry Kapono Foundation partners with Mānoa Valley Theatre to uplift young musical talent

The Henry Kapono Foundation has partnered with the Mānoa Valley Theatre to support locally-based musical talent with its upcoming show premiering Jan. 17.

The nonprofit foundation supports Hawai‘i’s music industry through grants, programs and other resources. It was founded in 2018 by Grammy-nominated local musician Henry Kapono.

The nonprofit will showcase its new On The Rise program, which helps early-career musicians through mentorships and work opportunities.

Kathleen Young, the executive director of Mānoa Valley Theatre, said she’s excited about collaborating with the nonprofit.

“What the Henry Kapono Foundation is doing for emerging artists in Hawai‘i is absolutely extraordinary,” Young told HPR. “They’re curating these select groups of young artists and teaching them all the basics and all the things that you need to know as a performer.”

Artists in the program include Ryan Perez, a reggae, soul and R&B musician, and Drew Henmi, an Nā Hōkū Hano Hano-nominated singer-songwriter and producer in Honolulu.

Special guests for the upcoming show are Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami, a solo artist who will also host the show.

Tickets are on sale at the Mānoa Valley Theatre box office, $35 for center seats and $25 for wall and companion seats.

The next show dates are March 19, May 29 and July 17.