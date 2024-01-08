State agriculture program wants to reimburse local producers for buying compost

Local farmers and other agricultural producers who recently bought compost can apply for reimbursement through the state Department of Agriculture.

The DOA's Plant Industry Division is calling on local producers to send in applications for its Compost Reimbursement Program for fiscal year 2024.

Under the program, farming operations can recoup up to 50% of what they spent on compost between last July and May of this year. Each qualified applicant can receive up to $50,000.

“Compost is an essential and high-cost necessity for many agricultural operations,” said Sharon Hurd, the chair of the state Board of Agriculture, in a statement. “The department is pleased to be able to administer this reimbursement program in support of Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers and growers.”

The compost must have been bought from certified processors, retailers or wholesalers licensed to do business in Hawai‘i.

Commercial agriculture, aquaculture facilities, livestock, poultry, apiary and landscaping operations all qualify for reimbursement. The deadline to submit invoices is May 1.

More information and the application can be found on the Department of Agriculture website.