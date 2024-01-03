© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State health department recalls Nutramigen baby formula for possible contamination

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 3, 2024 at 10:42 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition of select Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powder infant formula products, because of potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.
The state health department is alerting residents of a recall on Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powder infant formula.

Manufacturer Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition announced the voluntary recall because of a possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

The manufacturer said a sample test of the product distributed outside of the country showed a possible contamination with the bacteria. All potentially affected batches are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Cronobacter sakazakii can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and yellow whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

Cronobacter sakazakii infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health advises that you contact your pediatrician if your child shows any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled product. No one has reported getting sick from the products in Hawaiʻi or nationwide.

This recall is only for the Nutramigen powder infant formula. The Nutramigen liquid formula and other Enfamil products are not affected.

The affected products were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed in June, July and August 2023.

Batch codes can be found on the bottom of the can. Affected batch codes and can sizes:

  • ZL3FHG - 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FMH - 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FPE - 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FQD - 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FXJ - 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FRW - 19.8 oz cans

Consumers can call Reckitt Mead Johnson at 1-866-534-9986, or email consumer.relations@rb.com.
