BlendJet recalls millions of its portable blenders due to fire and laceration hazards

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:30 PM HST
Recalled BlendJet 2 complete packaging set.
Recalled BlendJet 2 complete packaging set.

About 4.8 million portable blenders that became popular on social media are being recalled over laceration and fire hazard concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender can overheat or catch fire and their blender blades can break off during use.

There have been over 300 reports of blades breaking during use to date as well as nearly 20 additional reports of overheating or fires.

The recalled blenders were sold between October 2020 and November 2023 online and in stores at retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Target.

Regulators urged consumers to stop using the recalled blenders immediately and contact the company for a free base unit replacement.
