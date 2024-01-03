Lahaina keiki publish a book written and illustrated in makeshift learning hub

After the August wildfires on Maui, keiki from Lahaina wrote and illustrated a book while in a makeshift learning hub. That book has now been published.

Students from the burned King Kamehameha III Elementary School were left with nowhere to go in the days following the August fires.

Teachers, volunteers and parents rallied to create a small learning hub. It began on the beach, then settled at a local church in Honokowai.

One of those volunteers was art teacher DeAna Duncan, who called their makeshift classroom a “one-room schoolhouse.” Preschoolers through sixth graders gathered to do math games, worksheets, reading and art.

Courtesy of DeAna Duncan Volunteer art teacher DeAna Duncan with Lahaina keiki she taught following the wildfires.

“We would start the school day with a book and we tried to choose books that were uplifting or had a message that was very positive,” she said.

Their favorite author and illustrator was Peter Reynolds, whose inspirational themes and colorful art inspired the Lahaina keiki.

“From that I just had a few special ones there that were just so enamored of the concept of someone that could actually write a book and illustrate a book,” Duncan explained. “And that's where the idea for us to make our own book was born.”

Three students — second and third-graders Makai, Alena and Ulises — stepped forward with particular enthusiasm.

“That's all they wanted to do. They said we are going to write a book and we are going to illustrate a book and we're going to do it together.”

“They said, 'It's about Makai' and said, 'Makai loves to read books' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I know Makai loves to read books!' And they said, 'But he is going to have something happen to him where he can't read his books anymore,’” Duncan recalled of their pitch.

Duncan guided them through the process of storytelling and illustrations. The result is a book titled, “Makai Loves Books.”

Courtesy of DeAna Duncan Students at the learning hub had the chance to practice storytelling skills, ultimately leading to the publication of their first book.

Student author Alena explained the beginning of the story.

“Makai dropped his books in the puddle and I tried to wipe it with my sweater and then the words disappeared and then we got sucked into the book,” Alena said.

The students completed the book in September and October during the weeks the learning hub operated.

But the hub was more than a classroom. It offered families a place to reconnect with others and begin their healing process.

“We had a mix of families, some had escaped with their lives. Some of our families lost loved ones. Some lost their homes. Some of our families had all three happen. We all benefited from the togetherness so much more than we realized,” Duncan said.

“The keiki were so grateful to be with their friends,” she continued. “Every day we had them write in their journal that we kept at school. Almost every day, their journals were about just being thankful to see their friends and be with their friends.”

The 24-page, full-color, hardcover book was self-published by Duncan, with support from the Lahaina Arts Guild. Limited copies are available for the keiki, their families and volunteers.

Duncan said if there’s public interest in the books, she will publish more. She is planning a book signing event for the keiki authors in late February.