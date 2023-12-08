Imua Inclusion Preschool to open on Maui, offering nature-based outdoor education

A new preschool program for children, especially ones displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires, is slated to open in Wailuku next month.

Imua Family Services, a nonprofit that works with families and children, bought a 6-acre property in Central Maui in 2020. The Imua Inclusion preschool at the Imua Discovery Garden will soon offer outdoor, nature-based education.

Executive Director Dean Wong said nature-based education has been increasing across the country, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can't raise our children in boxes, and we can't raise our children with devices,” Wong said.

"Our children have to be able to be socialized and integrated and interconnected and have relationships with other children and peers and in an inclusive environment. As we've seen, through coming through the COVID years, we're safer to do that outside, we always were."

Wong said that the enrollment would only be 22 children. There is no application fee at the moment.

The cost of preschool tuition is supported by grants and community funding, according to Wong.

To apply, click here.

