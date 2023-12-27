© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's how to catch the final days of the 2023 Honolulu City Lights celebration

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST
Department Christmas Trees in Honolulu Hale Courtyard
City and County of Honolulu
Department Christmas Trees in Honolulu Hale Courtyard

Time is running out for people to view the Honolulu City Lights displays.

The celebration will officially conclude on Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 p.m. when the Department Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest displays at Honolulu Hale close to the public.

"While the dazzling lights of Honolulu City Lights bid us farewell this Friday, let us carry the warmth of the season in our hearts throughout the year,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement.

“As we wrap up this enchanting celebration, let the spirit of unity and joy continue to shine brightly in our community. Mahalo to all who made this season truly special — may the light of aloha guide us into a new year filled with hope, compassion, and shared moments of happiness," Blangiardi continued.

The large outdoor displays, including Shaka Santa and Tūtū Mele, will stay in place for a little bit longer.

The popular Christmas decorations will be taken down and put back into storage starting Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Displays are located on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center and around Honolulu Hale, located at 530 S. King Street in Honolulu.
