Curtain rises for local production of 'My Fair Lady' at Diamond Head Theatre

The play “My Fair Lady” has graced the stage at Diamond Head Theatre on O’ahu, with three showings scheduled this week.

It’s a story about a Cockney working woman, Eliza Doolittle, meeting Colonel Pickering and Henry Higgins at her work.

Courtesy Of Brandon Miyagi Three "My Fair Lady" shows are scheduled this week.

Higgins makes a bet that he can teach Eliza to speak English well — ridding her East London accent — while she tries to maintain her identity.

The two embark on a frustrating journey together and eventually learn from each other.

“My Fair Lady” is nearing its 60th anniversary since its Broadway debut in 1964. The musical was based on the 1912 play, “Pygmalion.”

The show set a record for the longest Broadway show of its time and has won six Tony awards, including Best Musical.

The songs include: “Wouldn’t it be Loverly?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

The local play was directed by Bryce Chaddick. The cast includes: Anna Young as Eliza Doolittle, Garrett Hols and David Young as Henry Higgins, Betty Bolton as Mrs. Higgins, Andrew Erwin as Freddie Eynsford-Hill, Lisa Fosbender as Mrs. Pierce, Eli Foster as Colonel Pickering, and Miles Phillips as Alfred Doolittle.

Diamond Head Theatre is America’s third oldest continuously running community theater and relies on community support.

