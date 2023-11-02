State releases $500K to help SNAP recipients buy locally grown produce

Gov. Josh Green has released $500,000 for the DA BUX Double-Up Program, helping families facing food insecurity buy more local fruits and vegetables.

Participants in the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, formerly known as food stamps, can buy twice as much eligible local produce using the state's DA BUX program.

“High food costs hit individuals and families who are food-insecure much harder, and this program provides support for healthier food choices for better long-term health and wellness,” Green said in a statement.

“This program helps families make the most of their food dollars and in the process, keeps federal SNAP funds circulating in our local economy," he said.

DA BUX launched in 2017 and is administered by the Hawaiʻi Food Basket and the Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance.

Surveys from the organization show that DA BUX users buy significantly more locally grown fruits and vegetables, which helps food-insecure families and local farmers.

“The DA BUX program doubles the amount of benefits for SNAP recipients when they purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables,” said Sharon Hurd, chair of the state Board of Agriculture, in a statement. “Hawai‘i farmers also benefit from this program with added opportunities to increase their production.”

Food prices in the state have grown by more than 5% since last September, further exacerbating the high cost of living Hawaiʻi residents face. Some organizations say there is a growing need for food assistance in the state.

More than 50 local retailers participate in the program, including Times Supermarket, Foodland and Shima’s Supermarket locations.

For more information, click here.