Grid resilience projects on Kauaʻi receive $18M in federal funds

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM HST
The U.S. Department of Energy is putting $3.5 billion towards strengthening electric grid resilience across the country — and a portion of that funding will go towards Hawaiʻi's clean energy goals.

The Biden administration announced the record-setting amount on Wednesday, noting that 58 projects across 44 states have been chosen to participate in the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.

Among those projects include two technology demonstrations proposed by the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office. HSEO, along with the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, will receive nearly $18 million to improve existing equipment and expand grid operations.

The first project, Utility Solar Grid Forming Technology, is aimed at adding battery storage and inverters to two existing solar power plants. The hope is to create a hybrid power supply for the community.

Additionally, the Synchronous Condenser Conversion Technology project will require KIUC to contribute $3.35 million to add "grid-forming capability" to the existing generator at Port Allen in South Kauaʻi. Officials hope the improvements will reduce the likelihood of disruption to the grid.

"Kauaʻi is proving that transitioning to locally produced renewable energy alleviates the energy burden for families and businesses by reducing extreme price volatility,” said Gov. Josh Green in a press release Wednesday.

Green said he is hopeful the display of funding will demonstrate how clean energy technology can be used to benefit neighbor islands.

Other states to receive federal GRIP funds include Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and more.

The projects are expected to be completed in 2025.

