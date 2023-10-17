Kauaʻi group celebrates 5 years of restoring a 600-year-old Hawaiian fishpond

To celebrate five years of restoring the Alakoko Fishpond on Kauaʻi, the nonprofit Mālama Hulēʻia will hold a community work day Saturday to help rebuild the fishpond's 2,700-foot wall. It's the island’s largest remaining Hawaiian fishpond.

The organization hopes 2,000 volunteers will come help stabilize the 600-year-old wall and restore it to its original height. Restoration will follow ancient methods of Hawaiian stonework to pass, select and set the stones.

“It has been more than 600 years since this many people came together to work on this fishpond wall. Alakoko is part of our cultural history, and we hope to carry this kuleana into the next 600-800 years,” said Peleke Flores of Mālama Hulēʻia in a statement.

Over the past 60 years, invasive mangrove roots and storms have damaged the wall. In 2018, the nonprofit stepped in and began removing the overgrowth.

The ultimate goal is for the fishpond to once again be a source of healthy, local food for the community.

The community work day will be held on Oct. 21. Volunteers will be shuttled from Kauaʻi Community College. Click here to register.