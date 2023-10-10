© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH announces 3 finalists in the running to become next CTAHR dean

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST
Noelle Cockett is a professor of animal, dairy and veterinary science at Utah State University; John Killefer is a professor of animal science at South Dakota State University; and Parwinder Grewal is the former president of Vermont State University.
UH
Noelle Cockett (left) is a professor of animal, dairy and veterinary science at Utah State University; John Killefer (center) is a professor of animal science at South Dakota State University; and Parwinder Grewal (right) is the former president of Vermont State University.

Three finalists have been named in the search for a dean of the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.

CTAHR focuses on research and extension programs in tropical agriculture and food systems. It also does work in family and consumer science, as well as natural resource management.

The college is an important support system for local producers.

The Kauaʻi Community College Apiary Project cares for some of the last honey bee colonies in Hawaiʻi that are free of the Varroa mite parasite. Alan Spencer is a volunteer with the Apiary Project and is seen on the left working with the colonies (August 4).
Local News
KCC staff, volunteers work to keep Kauaʻi honey bees free of disease
HPR News Staff

The appointed dean will serve as a member of the state Board of Agriculture and the director for research and cooperative extension.

“We look forward to meeting the candidates as we work towards identifying the next dean of a college integral to solutions to current and future challenges in food systems, food security, natural resources management, community resiliency and human well-being across the Pacific-Asia region,” said UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno in a statement.

“As always, we encourage UH faculty, staff, students and the public to come out and meet the candidates, and we look forward to receiving their feedback," Bruno said.

Noelle Cockett is a professor of animal, dairy and veterinary science at and the former president of Utah State University.

John Killefer is a professor of animal science at South Dakota State University and a former South Dakota corn endowed dean.

University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner speaks at the UH Mānoa commencement ceremony for fall graduates on Dec. 17, 2022.
The Conversation
UH President David Lassner reflects on his decision to step back
Catherine Cruz

Parwinder Grewal is the former president of Vermont State University and former executive vice president for research, graduate studies and new program development for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Each of the finalists has been scheduled for a three-day campus visit this fall and will include a public presentation and meetings with faculty, students and administrators.

Cockett will visit from Oct. 25-27, and her public presentation is on Oct. 26. Killefer’s visit is from Nov. 6-8, and his public presentation is on Nov. 7. Grewal’s campus visit will take place on Nov. 15-17, and his public presentation is on Nov. 16.

Bruno will select the next dean of the college. UH President David Lassner is the final authority on approving the selection.

Ania Wieczorek has been serving as CTAHR’s interim dean since June of 2022.

