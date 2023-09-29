© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
3 more Lāhainā streets will open to resident visits next week

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST
Michael Vierra looks at his house for the first time after the wildfire in August, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Authorities on Maui are opening more of the burn zone from last month's devastating wildfire for visits by residents and property owners who lost homes.

Early this week, officials began permitting those who lived in a small section in the north end of Lāhainā to return for the first time since the Aug. 8 wildfire demolished the historic coastal town.

Next Monday and Tuesday, residents of three more streets in that area will be allowed back, Maui County said in a news release Thursday.

Residents of Kuuipo, Aa and Lokia streets will have access from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All three run perpendicular to Kaniau Road, which opened earlier this week.

The wildfire killed at least 97 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes.

From left, Shelee Kimura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Electric, Mark Glick, Chief Energy Officer of the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office, and Leodoloff Asuncion, Jr., Chairman of the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, are sworn in as they appear before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington.
Local News
Hawaiʻi energy officials testify in first congressional hearing on Maui's wildfires
Savannah Harriman-Pote

It first erupted in the morning when strong winds appeared to cause a Hawaiian Electric power line to fall, igniting dry brush and grass. The fire was initially declared contained, but one flared up again in the same area around 3 p.m. and raced through the town.

Lawmakers probing the cause of the wildfire did not get many answers during a congressional hearing Thursday on the role the electrical grid played in the disaster.

In the days after it, some people were able to return to their properties to evaluate the damage. But the burned area was subsequently made off-limits to all but authorized workers, including Environmental Protection Agency crews tasked with removing hazardous materials.

Officials have urged returning residents not to sift through the ashes for fear of raising toxic dust. Some families have nevertheless sought to recover heirlooms and keepsakes from the ruins.

