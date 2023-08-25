© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Advocates call for protection of Maui tenants, workers in wildfire recovery plans

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Workers Center, along with the Honolulu Tenants Union and the COFA Workers Association of Honolulu, at a press conference at the state Capitol.
The Hawaiʻi Workers Center, along with the Honolulu Tenants Union and the COFA Workers Association of Honolulu, at a press conference at the state Capitol.

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Advocates say vulnerable populations cannot be forgotten in the recovery plans for Maui, and they're calling on elected officials to enact protections.

The Maui Tenants and Workers Association is asking the state for a one-year eviction moratorium and rent freeze. They worry more residents will be displaced as the housing market becomes even more strained throughout the state.

The Association also called for providing further assistance to Maui residents who are not eligible for cash assistance from FEMA due to their immigration status.

"These are our demands. They are reasonable; they are just. We know we can provide for each other during this time. Our county and state leaders need to step up for us," Jordan Hocker, a member of the Maui Tenants Association, said in a press release.

A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Company for deadly West Maui wildfires
Sabrina Bodon

Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Workers Center, delivered the plan to the State Capitol. He emphasized the importance of including language accessibility in recovery plans.

"We can't have real recovery if there's people that are being left out," he said. "Language should not be a barrier for you to be able to get the assistance that you need."

Alcubilla also shared plans to use Community Development Block Grants and private donations to provide assistance to Maui community members who are ineligible for FEMA assistance due to their immigration status.

The groups are also asking to expedite unemployment insurance and increase protections for immigrants worried about their status.

Tags
Local News Lahaina fireslaborimmgration
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories