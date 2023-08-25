Advocates call for protection of Maui tenants, workers in wildfire recovery plans

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 888-536-4700.

Advocates say vulnerable populations cannot be forgotten in the recovery plans for Maui, and they're calling on elected officials to enact protections.

The Maui Tenants and Workers Association is asking the state for a one-year eviction moratorium and rent freeze. They worry more residents will be displaced as the housing market becomes even more strained throughout the state.

The Association also called for providing further assistance to Maui residents who are not eligible for cash assistance from FEMA due to their immigration status.

"These are our demands. They are reasonable; they are just. We know we can provide for each other during this time. Our county and state leaders need to step up for us," Jordan Hocker, a member of the Maui Tenants Association, said in a press release.

Sergio Alcubilla, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Workers Center, delivered the plan to the State Capitol. He emphasized the importance of including language accessibility in recovery plans.

"We can't have real recovery if there's people that are being left out," he said. "Language should not be a barrier for you to be able to get the assistance that you need."

Alcubilla also shared plans to use Community Development Block Grants and private donations to provide assistance to Maui community members who are ineligible for FEMA assistance due to their immigration status.

The groups are also asking to expedite unemployment insurance and increase protections for immigrants worried about their status.

