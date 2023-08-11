Lahaina boat captain navigates loss and recovery after fire depletes family business

Lahaina residents are taking stock of what’s been lost, as firefighters continue to assess the damage caused by the wildfires in west Maui.

Keao Shaw Captain Keao Shaw and his family are residing on Oʻahu while they figure out their next steps.

Lahaina boat captain Keao Shaw lives just two minutes south of Lahaina Harbor. He didn’t think much about leaving his home Tuesday to help neighbors clear fallen trees.

"By the time I came back, I couldnʻt even get back to the house. My family and kids were with me and we had just the shirts on our back. And the houses are gone. Everything is leveled. Some of the boats that we had are at the bottom of the harbor now," Shaw said.

Shaw and his wife, ‘Iwa, run a small charter boat business out of Lahaina called Makai Adventures and a tour company Kainani Sails.

They lost one of their two boats in the fire, but it’s their 10 employees and their well-being that is top of mind for the Shaws.

"They’re also my really good friends. And some of them are with child. It’s really hard to see what they’re going through," Shaw said.

"A lot of people lost their homes, a lot of people lost their jobs. And it’s like how do you even stay? I would love to keep them here," he added.

The Shaws have raised more than $21,000 so far online for their employees.

Meanwhile, the couple’s children, 5-year-old Nāhiku and 3-year-old ʻOlina, were forced to relocate to ʻIwa’s hometown on Oʻahu’s North Shore because both of their schools were lost in the fire.

DLNR Lahaina boat harbor after the fires.

"One of my biggest questions is four years ago we had a similar hurricane scare and it was the same scenario. The fire started up in the mountains and they were raging toward Lahaina and all of Lahaina had to be evacuated. I’m curious as to what started the fire and how we could have prevented it," Shaw said.

It is still unclear exactly what triggered the wildfires in Lahaina. For now, Shaw will remain in nearby Honokohau Valley, while his wife and children start school on Oʻahu.

