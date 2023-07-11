© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New youth shelter in Wailuku offering mentorship and temporary housing set to open

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM HST
Hale Pono Youth Shelter is located on 1728 Wili Pa Loop in Wailuku, Maui.
Google Maps
Hale Pono Youth Shelter is located on 1728 Wili Pa Loop in Wailuku, Maui.

A youth shelter on Maui is slated to open this month. The newly renovated space will provide a short-term sanctuary for young people free of charge.

Hale Pono teen shelter is located in Wailuku and will offer 13 beds for youth ages 12 to 17.

Stays are limited to 30 days with the goal of family reunification or placement into longer-term solutions.

Image of Gov. Josh Green signing a bill
Local News
Green signs handful of legislation addressing homelessness and housing crisis
HPR News Staff

The shelter is privately funded as a program of the nonprofit Teran James Young Foundation.

Hale Pono is scheduled for a private opening celebration on July 15. This comes after 4 years of planning and renovations to the 7,000-square-foot space.

It is expected to open for full operations shortly after that, once staff hiring and training are complete.

FILE - Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. delivered his Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Proposal to Maui County Council members March 24 in the Mayorʻs Conference Room at Kalana O Maui.
Local News
Maui's $1.07B budget invests in affordable housing for residents
Sabrina Bodon

Along with a safe place to sleep and living essentials, the shelter provides resources for mentoring, job training and recreational activities. It also offers opportunities for personal growth focusing on emotional and mental wellbeing.

Access to Hale Pono is voluntary and free of charge for youth in need.

For more information, click here.

Tags
Local News housingMaui
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories