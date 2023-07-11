New youth shelter in Wailuku offering mentorship and temporary housing set to open

A youth shelter on Maui is slated to open this month. The newly renovated space will provide a short-term sanctuary for young people free of charge.

Hale Pono teen shelter is located in Wailuku and will offer 13 beds for youth ages 12 to 17.

Stays are limited to 30 days with the goal of family reunification or placement into longer-term solutions.

The shelter is privately funded as a program of the nonprofit Teran James Young Foundation.

Hale Pono is scheduled for a private opening celebration on July 15. This comes after 4 years of planning and renovations to the 7,000-square-foot space.

It is expected to open for full operations shortly after that, once staff hiring and training are complete.

Along with a safe place to sleep and living essentials, the shelter provides resources for mentoring, job training and recreational activities. It also offers opportunities for personal growth focusing on emotional and mental wellbeing.

Access to Hale Pono is voluntary and free of charge for youth in need.

For more information, click here.