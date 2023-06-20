Maui's $1.07B budget invests in affordable housing for residents

Maui County will be working with a $1.07 billion budget next fiscal year.

"I’m grateful to my team for the hard work that went into the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and for the Council’s many months of review and deliberation,” Mayor Richard Bissen said in a press release last week.

Bissen, who is in his first term as mayor, said the collaboration with the Maui County Council led to a "responsible budget."

"By working together as leaders in our county, we are able to reach this important day that will deliver crucial services and benefits to our islands," Bissen said.

The budget invests 8% of real property tax revenues to the county's Affordable Housing Fund, up from 3% in years prior. This was one of Bissen's goals outlined in his State of the County address earlier this year.

The County was able to provide some tax breaks for residents in this year’s budget due to increased revenues. The budget features a decrease in tax rates for resident-occupied homes assessed at $3 million or less.

The capital improvements budget supports War Memorial building improvements, Lahaina Civic Center rehabilitation and road resurfacing, according to a press release.

"Following the council’s approval, I am signing this bill into law that values our islands’ precious resources, improves the lives of residents and reflects our responsibility for the safety and overall well-being of our people," Bissen said. "The budget is a critical tool to our most important outcome — the state of our people.”

The budget will go into effect on July 1.

