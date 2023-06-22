© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Green signs legislation addressing homelessness and housing crisis

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM HST
Josh Green
Office of the Governor
Gov. Josh Green signed four bills into law at a signing event on Wednesday

Gov. Josh Green signed four bills into law yesterday in an effort to address housing and homelessness.

Hawaiʻi needs an estimated 50,000 new housing units by 2025 to meet housing demands.

Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros and her staff identified more than 44,000 housing units at different planning stages that were never built because of various roadblocks.

The four measures Green signed could allow these projects to move forward.

FILE - Houses around Nawiliwili Bay, near Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi.
Local News
Upcoming Kauaʻi budget is paying off debts and lowering residential taxes
Sabrina Bodon

“Each of these bills provides some added financial opportunity to do all of the programs that Nani has isolated that can be used to build housing,” Green said at the signing event.

SB865, SB764 and HB674, establish lease options on state land, increase incentives for banks to invest in affordable housing, and repeal percentage requirements related to federal and state low-income public housing admission.

SB898 temporarily extends the kūpuna rent supplement program for those close to or experiencing homelessness.

“This is a systemic approach to housing and homelessness,” Green said about the bills.

HPR News Staff
