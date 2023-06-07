© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kīlauea is erupting once again. Here's what you need to know

Hawaii Public Radio | By Krista Rados
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM HST
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kīlauea volcano Wednesday June 7, 2023.
AP
/
U.S. Geological Survey
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kīlauea volcano Wednesday June 7, 2023.

After weeks of heightened seismic activity, Kīlauea volcano began erupting early Wednesday morning, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the bright flow of lava began around 4:44 a.m., detected from summit webcam images.

The volcano's alert level has been changed from "orange/watch" to "red/alert" as of Wednesday morning.

The last time Kīlauea erupted was Jan. 5 and it lasted 61 days.

Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Savannah Harriman-Pote

HVO said the imagery within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera showed lava spewing on the surface floor this morning. They added that the lava remains far from any populated areas.

The activity is currently confined to the crater and is not expected to leave the national park, according to officials.

USGS noted that the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic, and hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.

It has been just over five years since a much larger eruption destroyed about 700 homes and other structures causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 photo, a man photographs lava from Kīlauea volcano as it flows through the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Russell Subiono

LIVE: Watch Kīlauea's eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater, from the northwest rim of the caldera:

This article will update as more information is released.

Krista Rados
Krista Rados is a Digital News Producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at krados@hawaiipublicradio.org.
