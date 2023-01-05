Kīlauea is erupting inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater again

Kīlauea volcano is erupting again. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images late Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that indicates the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The eruption is confined entirely within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, away from residential communities.

The volcano observatory elevated Kīlauea's volcano alert level from watch to warning, and its aviation color code from orange to red as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated.

The U.S. Geological Survey noted that the opening phases of eruptions are dynamic, and hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.

Earlier in the day, the USGS raised the alert level for Kīlauea from advisory to watch due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, an indication that the volcano might erupt.

Kīlauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021.

For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaiʻi had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Maunaloa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time in December.