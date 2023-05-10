'Let's get ready to ride': city officials announce Honolulu rail's opening date

A 55-year project in the making is expected to glide along the Oʻahu skyline starting June 30.

"Let's get ready to ride," Councilmember Tommy Waters announced at an Aloha Stadium rail press conference on Wednesday.

In its first phase, the rail will run from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

Ridership is set to begin at 2 p.m. With the exception of holidays, the trains are slated to run every 10 minutes on normal weekdays between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on weekends between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In accordance with other forms of public transportation on the island, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said rail rides will also be offered at a subsidized rate. Riders must use a HOLO card on opening day.

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services / HOLO cards for the rail can be bought in advanced to opening day, according to Jon Nouchi. Kiosks will allow passengers to buy HOLO cards, which is set to be replaced by open payment methods in the rail's next phases.

"It's not a profit making venture," Blangiardi said. "I think when we have people riding on this, they're gonna see the efficiency in the in the in what it does the quality of our lives."

Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the state's Department of Transportation, said that "open payment" is a final goal for the rail. That would mean that riders could use any form of payment, including the HOLO card, to get on.

A resolution is set to be submited to the City and County of Honolulu to allow residents to ride for free during the rail's first week.

Nouchi also said with certainty that riders will be able to get from the stadium to Kapolei in 21 minutes.

"We can't guarantee that if you're on our roadways for our commuters," Nouchi said.

"That sense of confidence certainty is going to be huge for this rail alignment that you can set your watch on how long it will take you every day with that certainty to get to your destination," he said.

HART CEO and executive director Lori Kahikina said that the technical issues with the hammerhead pillars are expected to be fixed by the end of the month.

The rail is expected to accommodate 85,000 people per day once it reaches Downtown Honolulu.

"Its cost a lot of money. Now it's ready to turn it on," Roger Morton, director of DOT, said.