CEO of HART shares updates on the rail's cracks, ongoing construction

While many people are beginning to slow down for the holidays, contractors in charge of the rail are ramping up.

The Conversation spoke to the CEO of the Honolulu Authority of Rapid Transportation Lori Kahikina about what local businesses can expect this season throughout the rail's ongoing construction.

Kahikina says that Dillingham businesses can expect to become very congested within the next couple months, noting that it is still important to visit Kalihi businesses during this time.

"We need people to still patronize those businesses out there," she said. "Because it's it's a long haul. I know the newspaper the headlines said three years, but that's just for the utility relocations."

Kahikina also discussed updates with the ongoing cracks in the rail's hammerhead guideways. She said that the renovated design should be done the first week of December, and sent to the stakeholders to submit corrections after.

"Technically could open up the stations, but out of an abundance of caution, our engineer of record said, we prefer not to," Kahikina said.

