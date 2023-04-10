Surfer bitten by 'aggressive' tiger shark at Kewalo Basin

A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning near Kewalo Basin, authorities said.

The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. He suffered leg injuries, according to the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR announced in a press release that an 8-foot tiger shark was "acting aggressively" during the incident.

Paramedics responded and “administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg,” EMS said in a statement.

The surfer was not identified.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email.