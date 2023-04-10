© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Surfer bitten by 'aggressive' tiger shark at Kewalo Basin

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM HST
ala moana waikiki diamond head.jpg
Krista Rados
/
HPR

A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning near Kewalo Basin, authorities said.

The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m., according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. He suffered leg injuries, according to the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR announced in a press release that an 8-foot tiger shark was "acting aggressively" during the incident.

Paramedics responded and “administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg,” EMS said in a statement.

The surfer was not identified.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
