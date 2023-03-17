Outrigger Resorts & Hotels expand globally with a fresh logo and name

The born-in-Hawaiʻi brand of Outrigger Resorts & Hotels has been growing a global presence.

The hospitality company kicked off 2023 by wrapping up a two-year effort to refresh the brand.

This included a new logo emphasizing sun and sea, and a slight name change — swapping “Hotels & Resorts” to “Resorts & Hotels.”

The popular Hawaiʻi-born brand has changed its name from "Outrigger Hotels & Resorts" to "Outrigger Resorts & Hotels."

The name change catches up with the company’s emphasis in recent years — that is, acquiring and managing specifically beachfront resorts around the world.

Outrigger acquired five such properties in 2021, in locations ranging from Kona, to Thailand, to the Maldives. It now has 15 resorts and hotels across five destinations worldwide.

Kamaʻāina will recall that the Outrigger company was born in Hawaiʻi in 1947, when Roy and Estelle Kelley built their first hotel, The Islander, in Waikīkī.

The Kelley family grew Outrigger to meet the demand for the post-war wave of tourism to Hawaiʻi. The company was acquired in 2016 by KSL Capital, when the global expansion was already underway.

Upcoming investments include $250 million in renovations to the ʻOhana Waikīkī East and Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa. When completed in 2024, ʻOhana Waikīkī East will be rebranded as a “craft” hotel, featuring a Monkeypod Kitchen from chef Peter Merriman.

