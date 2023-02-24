Honolulu police remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

The Honolulu Police Department is reminding drivers of a decade-old law after an officer was critically injured on the H-3 earlier this week. The officer was directing traffic for an unrelated accident in the Harano Tunnel when he was hit by a vehicle.

HPD reminds motorists to follow the “move over law.”

It requires drivers to move to the adjacent lane to make way for flashing vehicles such as emergency responders and tow trucks. If changing lanes is not feasible, slow down.

In 2012, Hawaiʻi became the last state in the country to adopt such a law, following two police fatalities in separate incidents.

Over the last five years, three people have been killed by drivers not following the “move over law.”

If a violation of the law causes injury or death, the driver can be charged with negligent injury or homicide.