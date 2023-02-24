Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Honolulu police remind drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published February 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST
honolulu_police_hpd_diamond_head.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
/

The Honolulu Police Department is reminding drivers of a decade-old law after an officer was critically injured on the H-3 earlier this week. The officer was directing traffic for an unrelated accident in the Harano Tunnel when he was hit by a vehicle.

HPD reminds motorists to follow the “move over law.”

It requires drivers to move to the adjacent lane to make way for flashing vehicles such as emergency responders and tow trucks. If changing lanes is not feasible, slow down.

In 2012, Hawaiʻi became the last state in the country to adopt such a law, following two police fatalities in separate incidents.

joe logan hpd.png
Local News
HPD Chief Logan urges safety following fatal, critical traffic incidents
Sabrina Bodon

Over the last five years, three people have been killed by drivers not following the “move over law.”

If a violation of the law causes injury or death, the driver can be charged with negligent injury or homicide.

Tags
Local News Honolulu Police Departmentcrimetransportation
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories