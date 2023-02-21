Donate
Local News

Bills and proposals start to dwindle as the Legislature heads into a 5-day recess

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM HST
hawaii_state_capitol.jpg
Casey Harlow / HPR
/

Legislators returned Tuesday after a three-day weekend ahead of a five-day recess later this week.

Last week marked an important deadline for lawmakers: Thursday was the first lateral deadline, which means any bill with a chance of surviving the session needed to be heard by then to continue on.

At the start of the session, lawmakers pledged to find ways to lower the cost of living, build affordable housing and preserve the state's natural resources through a visitor impact fee.

So far this session, ethics reforms have found favor from both chambers.

Legislators are also moving on legalizing cannabis in the House and Senate. Both chambers are also offering bills to establish statewide sensitive places and gun-related laws. The Senate has also taken up efforts to protect out-of-state patients seeking abortions.

Lawmakers have offered various tax-relief bills, but the House is pushing forward on an administration bill offered by Gov. Josh Green that would restructure the state's tax code.

Some proposals garnered attention but are now dead. A few include enabling online sports betting, changes to the state’s coastal zone management plan, and several measures to control feral chickens.

So far, more than 30 bills have crossed over between the two chambers.

Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
