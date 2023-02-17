Bill to legalize marijuana rolls through first joint committee, lined up for another

A bill that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use is moving forward in the Senate.

Senate Bill 375 would allow adults 21 years and older to possess up to four ounces of cannabis.

The law would establish the Hawaiʻi Cannabis Authority, a group in charge of regulation under the state Department of Health. They would amend, adopt or repeal rules and handle sale and distribution licenses.

However, some supporters of cannabis legalization worry about the administrative rules written in SB 375.

"A lot of other states we've seen, specifically in New York, when they set up their program and they legalized there's a time waiting period before legalization starts and legal sale starts," said Randy Gonce, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi Cannabis Industry Association.

Gonce said this waiting period is when "black market sales" could rise. Having legal cannabis products on the first day that the law goes live would prevent black market activity.

Another cannabis legalization bill, Senate Bill 669, would establish an independent agency known as the Hawaiʻi cannabis regulatory authority. The agency would work with the DOH.

SB 669 proposes a two-year pilot program that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to sell for both medical and recreational use — meaning no waiting period between legalization and legal sales.

The bill will now move from the Senate Judiciary Committee to Ways and Means, with amendments.

The Senate committee also said it plans to amend SB 375's administrative rules before it moves forward.